Woman complains of lethargic police action against abusive husband

IMPHAL, Sep 7: A woman has raised a complaint of lethargic action on the part of the police in taking up proper action in connection with an FIR lodged against her husband for allegedly abusing and assaulting her.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the woman, Saikhom Milanda of Langthabal Mantrikhong, said that her husband, Saikhom Anand (40) of Khangabok Lamlong Makha is a CRPF personnel posted at Assam.

She said that on August 30, her husband, without informing any of the family members that he would come home, arrived at around 11 am and assaulted her without any reason.

She alleged that her husband hit her with a stick several times breaking her hand.

Milanda claimed that she was rushed to Thoubal district hospital and then referred to RIMS hospital and was recently discharged on September 5 after which she returned to her maternal home at Langthabal Mantrikhong.

She stated that an FIR was lodged at Thoubal police station in connection with the assault on September 2 and her husband was arrested by the police the same day but he was released after the BJP candidate of Khangabok AC, Jadumani, intervened and the police have not taken up any action regarding the case till date.