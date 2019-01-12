Woman convicted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 11: Special Court ND&PS Manipur, convicted one Nengboi Mate (38) for possessing 2 Kgs of opium, and fixed January 16 for the sentence hearing.

Soon after the announcement of the judgment order, the convict was sent to Central Jail, Manipur.

Nengboi Mate, w/o Khailet Mate of Urangpat village, Yaingangpokpi (presently staying at Langol Housing Complex part –III), was arrested by Narcotic Cell, Imphal West for possessing 2 Kgs of opium, on December 9, 2012, at around 4 pm, from Langol Housing Complex, under Lamphel PS.

After the completion of the investigation, the IO of the case submitted a charge sheet against the accused before the Court in 2015 and charge was farmed against the convict in 2016.

The Court heard and recorded statements of 7 prosecution witnesses during the trial.

After closing the hearing of witnesses in connection with the trial in October last year, the argument between the Special PP ND&PS and the defense counsel began from November before the judgment of the trial was announced by the Court today

The Court convicted Nengboi Mate under section 18 of NDPS Act and fixed January 16 for the sentence hearing.