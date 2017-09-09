Woman drug seller held

IMPHAL, Sep 8: Based on specific information, a team of NAB PS including women police arrested a woman drug seller along with 8 gram of Heroin from her rental house located at Khabam Lamkhai, Imphal East yesterday at around 5 pm, claimed PRO Police in a press release. The arrested drug seller has been identified as Henei @ Helam (40) w/o Helun Singson of Saikul Luhongten under Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

The seized Heroin worth about Rs 25,000 in local market. Other incriminating articles were also seized from her possession.