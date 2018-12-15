Woman held with huge quantity of ammos

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 14: A combined team of Imphal West district commando and a column of 26 Assam Rifles arrested an active female member of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) along with a huge quantity of ammunition, today afternoon.

According to a police source, acting on specific information about the presence of some active members of an underground outfit and possible concealment of arms and ammunition in and around Tera Amudon area, a combined team of Imphal West commando and a column of 26 Assam Rifles, launched a search operation in the area today afternoon.

During the cordon and search operation, an active woman member of Zeliangrong United front (ZUF) identified as Kamei (N) Moirangthem (O) Rebika Devi w/o M Shamungou of NG College Leirak, Naoremthong (presently staying at Tera Amudon at her husband’s workshop) was arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, Rebika revealed that she is the elder sister of self styled publicity secretary of ZUF, Azona Kamei and sister-in-law of self styled army chief Darei Chiru of ZUF, from Bungte Chiru village, Bishnupur district.

She admitted that she has been working for the ZUF since July last year, under the command and instruction of Darei Chiru and she disclosed that she transported arms and ammunition from one place to another.

Police recovered 20 Chinese hand grenades, 20 detonators, 1120 live AK ammunition rounds, from the workshop which belong to the woman’s husband.

The arrested woman, along with the seized items, were handed over to Lamphel PS for taking up necessary actions according to the law, the source said.