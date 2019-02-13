Woman injured in police action

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Feb 12: At least one woman was injured when police resorted to firing tear gas shells and detonate smoke bombs to disperse a procession coming towards the office of BJP, Manipur Pradesh at Canchipur today.

The injured woman has been identified as Keisham Jibonmala (43) of Kha Naorem Leikai. She was hit on her right ankle by a tear gas shell.

A large number of the locals of Kyamgei, Langthabal and Canchipur defied curfew and organized a protest demonstration at the point of Kyamgei Pal Ahanbi of Imphal-Moreh route at around 11 am today.

They further staged a rally towards the BJP, Manipur Pradesh office at Canchipur at around 12.30 pm, shouting various slogans, including “Go Back BJP from Manipur, Go back BJP office from Canchipur” and “Withdraw CAB 2016”.

However, a police team deployed near the BJP office as part of the precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident at the said office prevented the rally from proceeding further at the entrance of BJP office.

This resulted in a argument between the protesters and police for quite a long time.

The protesters demanded that they be let through to the BJP office.

While the protesters were standing near the entrance of the BJP office, another group of protesters comprising of MUSU volunteers came towards the same location making things harder for the police to handle the situation.

When the participants of the two different rallies joined together as one and tried to move further to the BJP office, a scuffle ensued between the police and the protesters.

The scuffle turned ugly with the protesters starting to pelt stones and police resorted to firing tear gas shells that led to the wounding of Jibonmala and dispersal of the protesters.

Many high ranking police officers, including 1st MR CO M Rajen Singh and Additional SP (Ops), Imphal West also arrived at the scene with police reinforcement.