Women should fight for their rights and get justice : Governor

IMPHAL, Sep 4 (DIPR): Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has said that women should fight for their rights and get justice for their courage. She said this after watching the 35mm celluloid Manipuri film ‘Nangna Kappa Pakchadey – Tears of a Woman’, screened today at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhava.

The film is the 5th production of PK films directed by Dr Makhonmani Mongsaba, produced by Thouyangba and Thoungamba and story by Late Maharaj Kumari Binodini Devi. The film, produced in the year 2013, has been screened in many International Film festivals and has recently received the Special Judge Award with the title Epic Mirror of the Century from Kinshasa International Film Festival (KIFF). The movie focused on women empowerment giving a true hope for a new muscular feminism.

The Governor said that when a man and woman produce a child, it is their responsibility to take care of the child and not leave them unfortunately. If the woman and the man do not take the responsibility, the guardians would not know what to do and how to fight it out. Greed makes a person the way he behaves, she noted.

The movie focused on the sufferings of a young village woman and her child left by her husband and denied of her rights. Inspite of her young age she took the challenge to take the responsibility of the child and lives for the child. This kind of life, seen in all parts of the country, is the problem of the society. This is the story of Manipur. The film was so beautifully produced and so simple. There is no melodrama but a true story, she stated.

She asserted that the movie gave a message that women should be independent and not beg for something.

She also said that she had been working, iationally and internationally, for the empowerment of the women and had come across the same condition in other parts of the world.

Remembering a discussion with an African woman, she said that the woman collects firewood, cooks food, feed the children and husband go into the forest for a long walk and do not work.

It is the woman who works. The story was the same everywhere. However, today the things are changing and that is the message of the film, the Governor said.

She also expressed her desire to dub the film into Hindi or other languages instead of English as people in other country will have problem with the language and people will see more. Appreciating the works of the producers and the actors, she said that she would try to make some shows outside Manipur.

Tonthoi, Denny, Leibakshemba were the lead actors with Sorojini, and Pishak supporting the movie. Many well-known women working for women empowerment and other art lovers attended the screening of the film.