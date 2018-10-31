Women markets now adorn Senapati, Tamenglong

Imphal, Oct 30 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated newly constructed women markets at Senapati and Tamenglong district headquarters and laid the foundation stones for different projects today.

He along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and high ranking officials of the State Government reached Senapati district headquarters at around 11 am by helicopter and inaugurated Apfii Saliki (Mothers’ Market).

N Biren Singh also inaugurated Free Diagnostics Services under NHM and laid the foundation stones of transit accommodation for doctors and teachers for Paomata and Senapati, water supply schemes for Karong and Senapati, 100-bedded hostel and upgradation of eight rooms of Residential School, Bendramai, Model Residential School for Senapati district headquarters and mini stadium at Senapati public ground.

Speaking at the function held at Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Rikhumai Taphou which was attended by a large number of people, Biren said that soon after the present BJP-led Government was sworn-in on March 15 last year, it decided to construct a women’s market shed each at the seven hill district headquarters of the State under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering womenfolk.

The Chief Minister recalled that he accordingly announced that construction of the market-sheds would begin as soon as possible while speaking at the Barak Festival, 2017. After a little over year and a half, the State Government is able to deliver what it promised on that day, he said.

He further stated that the present Government holds people’s trust in high esteem because trust once lost is hard to regain. The Government has set a target to complete all the projects except the water supply schemes before the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. Urging the work agencies and contractors concerned to maintain quality in construction and complete the projects within the stipulated deadlines, he then asked them to surrender if they would not be able to hand over the projects to people in time.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is the guiding vision of the State Government as well, Biren said that the new Government would demonstrate its performance to the public through visible accomplishments instead of indulging in rhetorical speeches.

The Chief Minister informed that around 2.77 lakh families, who come under the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database would be covered by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) – Ayushman Bharat in the State while needy families not included in the SECC would be benefited through Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).

In order to enhance connectivity, the State now has helicopter services from Imphal to Jiribam, Tamenglong and Moreh, and back, the Chief Minister said while conveying that the State Government has been informed by Pawan Hans that they would offer helicopter service to any part of the State if the need arises.

After the Manipur State Transport was launched last year, six new routes connecting Imphal with more towns of hill districts have been added to Manipur State Transport passenger bus service a few days back, the Chief Minister said while adding that the Government has been actively considering re-introducing Imphal-Dimapur MST bus service soon, he added.

The function was attended by Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, PHED Minister Losii Dikho, Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister N Kayisii, State Planning Board Deputy Chairman and MLA S Rajen, MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, Manipur Police Housing Corporation Managing Director Christopher Doungel, Advisor to Chief Minister Rajat Sethi, Secretary to the Chief Minister N Geoffrey, ADC Senapati Chairperson and Members, Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) members, Government officials and large number of people.

Later, the Chief Minister and his entourage were flown to Tamenglong district headquarters by the same helicopter at around 2 pm. Soon after his arrival, the Chief Minister dedicated Rani Gaidinliu Women’s Market to Tamenglong public.

Addressing the gathering there, N Biren Singh said that construction of Rani Gaidinliu Women’s Market at Tamenglong district headquarters is the clear testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high respect for the freedom fighter.

He recalled that the Prime Minister once approved the project of erecting a statue of Rani Gaidinliu at Kohima. The State Government had recently inaugurated Rani Gaidinliu Memorial Complex at Chingmeirong, he added.

Stating that the present Government is committed to bring uniform development across the State and enhance connectivity, the Chief Minister said that helicopter service and MST bus service connecting Tamenglong with the State capital had been launched recently.

In terms of medical treatment as well, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) – Ayushman Bharat and Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) are giving benefits to poor and needy people, he added.

On the other hand, N Biren expressed concern over harassment of transporters and travellers on NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road).

He urged the public to extend co-operation to the Government in checking such menace.

The Chief Minister said that consequent upon his proposal to introduce topographical-need-based budgeting, the Centre had introduced the Hill Area Development Fund under which Tamenglong district would receive additional Rs 90 crore for developmental activities.

The Chief Minister also said that apart from providing benefits under Manipur StartUp, the State Government is also providing soft loans to skilled and educated youths. N Biren also expressed hope that the State would witness lots of developmental changes both in hill districts and rural areas of valley districts within 5 to 10 years.

The new State Government has been trying to bridge the developmental gap between the hill and the valley. Apart from revamping the Khongshang-Tamenglong road, a water supply scheme is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 47 crore to supply drinking water to the public of Tamenglong district headquarters.

Tamenglong MLA Samuel Jendai attended the inauguration function as the functional president. Tamenglong BJP Mandal cultural troupe presented colourful cultural dance and songs at the function.

It may be mentioned that the foundation stone for the Rani Gaidinliu Women’s Market was laid on November 15, 2017. Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited constructed the women’s market under the One Time Special Assistance of Central Plan Scheme 2017-2018, at an estimated cost of around Rs 10 crore. The market has a capacity of 200 women vendors and it has ground floor and first floor.