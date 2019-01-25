Women organisations to lock MSPDCL office in Jiribam

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Jan 24: Women organisations in Jiribam today demanded stay of the transfer of K Jayanta Kumar Singh, Manager, Borobekra sub-division, MSPDCL, Jiribam by January 31.

The women organisations will lock the office of the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited, Jiribam indefinitely from February 1 if the transfer order is not revoked, said the women leaders speaking at the conference hall of Jiri News Network (JNN) today.

The press meet was attended by N Nivarani Devi, president, Women’s Association for Socio Economic Development (WASED), Jiribam, Th Jini Devi, president, Jiribam Women Association of Kangleipak, Jiribam (JIMWAK), S Sushila Devi, president All Jiribam Meira Paibi, Jiribam, S Sorojini Devi, vice president, Jiri Keithel Chaokhat Thourang Ema Marup, Jiribam and Hijam Chandrabala, general secretary, Women’s Welfare Organisation Kangleipak, Jiribam branch.

Speaking to media persons, N Nivarani, president, WASED claimed that K Jayantakumar was posted as Manager of the Borobekra sub-division MSPDCL on January 22 and his further transfer order was issued the very next day on January 23.

Decrying the frequent and immediate transfer order of officials posted in Jiribam district, the organisations said that such policy/act has undermined and slowed down development processes in the region.