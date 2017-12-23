Women Polo players hail Cabinet decision

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : Women Polo players of the State warmly welcomed the Cabinet decision adopted on December 19 to provide Government jobs to 8 women polo players of the state.

The women players lauded CM N Biren for his efforts in promoting the Polo players of the State who have been selflessly dedicating to preserve the indegenous game which has been an inseparable part of Manipuri culture since time immemorial. They also expressed gratitude to the Cabinet colleagues who helped in adopting the landmark decision.