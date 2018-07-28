Women vendors stand off with cops

IMPHAL, Jul 27: A huge confrontation erupted between street vendors of Khwairamband Keithel and State police personnel after police allegedly tried to shoo away the street vendors claiming their vending duration/ time limit had expired.

The incident occurred at around 9 am today.

According to the women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel, at around 8.30 am, a police team began driving the street vendors away using loudspeakers and informing them that their time was over.

When the vendors appealed for time extension, an officer among the police team allegedly used abusive and offensive words against the vendors resulting in a heated debate between the vendors and the police team.

The police officer was even detained near Shamu Makhong by a large number of women street vendors demanding extension of vending duration.

The stand off between the women vendors and police has reportedly not reached a conclusion even till the time of filing this report late in the evening.