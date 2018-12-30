Women vendors storm IMC, submit memo to Mayor, CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: After women vendors stormed Imphal Municipal Corpor-ation demanding it to properly issue vendor cards and verify identity of illegal and forged cards holders, Kangleipak Apunba Sinpang Lup (KASIL) has submitted a charter of demands to the IMC Mayor and the Chief Minister.

KASIL in its memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister condemned the issue of ‘Littering Cards’ instead of Vendor Cards to the vendors of the temporary market complex. Vendor cards should be issued to the vendors concern- ed on or before January 11, 2019 it appealed.

It sought the attention of the Chief Minister on the need of verification and identification of the genuine vendors of the temporary market complex to stop and check illegal vending activities without cards or genuine documents.

KASIL urged the Chief Minister to stop male vendors from transacting business inside the New market amongst the women vendors.

It also appealed the Chief Minister and the authorities concerned to allow 48 card holders to transact their business at shed no 3 and 4. It further asked for reasonable and proper spaces for vendors whose entitled spaces are disturbed/blocked by the pillars in the complex.

KASIL reminded the Chief Minister that 25 vendor card/licence holders are still not allowed to transact business in shed no 7 and 8 of Laxmi Bazar (Keithel No 2). They should be allowed to transact business in their respective spaces/seats on or before January 11, urged KASIL.

At Khwai Nagamapal area (Kasturi bridge to Babuthong, eastern side of Naga Nallah), three hundred fifty (350) women vendors of the Nagamapal Women Vendor Union must be allowed to erect temporary shed to protect themselves and their merchandise from sunlight and rain on or before January 11, KASIL said.

KASIL will resort to de-mocratic form of agitation to achieve its demands if the Government fails to meet the demands by January 11, said its general secretary L Beda Devi during the protest rally today. The women vendors under the aegis of KASIL started the mass rally condemning alleged discrepancies in issuing vendor cards from Kasturithong and proceeded towards Maharanithong, Khwai Bazar and stormed the IMC complex.

Later, some representatives of KASIL met Mayor L Lokeshwor and submitted the charter of demands. The protest rally then proceeded towards PWD, Khoyathong and ended at Kasturithong.