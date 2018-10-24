Women vendors to support Oct 31 rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 23 : Pledging support to the coming October 31 Mass Rally 2018 organised by United Committee Manipur (UCM), the women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Keithel have appealed to all to ceasework on the said day.

Speaking to media persons at Khwairamband Ima Keithel today, a representative of the women vendor appealed to all the women vendors in and around the keithel to cease work on October 31 in support of the Mass Rally and public meeting organised by UCM in the interest of the State.

Warning the authorities concerned against any harm to the integrity of the State as a result of the peace talk between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government, she added that the women vendors of the keithel will not remain as silent spectators if the authorities fail to heed the demand of the people.