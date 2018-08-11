Womenfolk and CSO leaders meet Opposition leaders Cong always for safeguarding State : Ibobi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10: A large number of womenfolk, under the banner of United Committee Manipur (UCM) attempted to storm the quarters of ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and ex-Deputy CM Gaikhangam today, demanding the political leaders to set aside all differences as Opposition or ruling party and to adopt a common resolution for the protection of the State’s integrity during the coming Special Assembly Session.

The womenfolk were, however, prevented from going any further by a team of police personnel near Kangla gate and six representatives/leaders were allowed to meet the Opposition leaders at Congress Bhawan.

The CSO leaders led by Y Leirikleima, president of Kanglamei, RK Sanahalbi, president of KIL and BM Yaima, secretary information and public relations of UCM, submitted a memorandum to Opposition leader O Ibobi and MLA Gaikhangam in the presence of other Congress MLAs and ex MLAs.

During the meeting with the representatives, O Ibobi and Gaikhangam stated that the stand of the party at the Centre and in the State, is very clear and assured that the party will stand for safeguarding the integrity of the State and added that the territorial integrity of the State should not be compromised at any cost due to the Framework Agreement.

During the meeting, BM Yaima stated that the people have come to submit the memorandum to demand all the political parties, CSOs and others concerned to take a collective resolution that the integrity of the State will not be compromised at any cost and to pressure the Central Government against taking up any steps which will harm the interest of the people as well as the integrity of the State.

The CSO leaders further asked the Congress leaders to take up necessary steps in the interest of the people and act as a responsible Opposition party.

During the meeting Ibobi claimed that since the time the Congress party was in power at the Centre, they have been looking to safeguard the territorial integrity of the State and the party has been working tirelessly to ensure against any harm to the State even when the peace talk was ongoing with the Congress Government in the Centre.

He continued that after the Framework Agreement was signed a year after BJP formed the Government at the Centre, the Congress party has been demanding to produce the details/ information about the contents of the FA which BJP Government has denied till date.

Ibobi claimed that ever since the FA was signed, the Congress party in the State has been staging protest after protest in various parts of the State as well as holding meetings in connection with the issue, at booth level, constituency level and district level, demanding those involved to reveal the contents of the FA. He continued that when Congress was in power in the State, the party had banned the entry of NSCN-IM leader Th Muivah at Mao gate by making it clear to the then Congress Government at the Centre that if Muivah is allowed to enter Manipur, the act will break the ground rule of the ceasefire agreement as the ceasefire has to be confined only in Nagaland.

He also stated that the June 18, 2001 issue occurred at the time of the BJP Government in the Centre and the apprehension among the people regarding the territorial integrity of the State cropped up again when BJP came to power in both the State and the Centre.

Ibobi alleged that when the FA was signed by the BJP Government, not a single member of the Opposition party was taken into confidence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When the agreement was signed, none of the then Congress Chief Ministers of Assam, Anuranchal Pradesh and Manipur were consulted or taken into consideration by the BJP Government, he claimed.

Ibobi stated that considering the various important issues of the State and as their duty as the Opposition party, they had appealed to the leaders of the House to extend the Assembly session so as to discuss the issues and for taking a concrete decision by the House

Now the Government seems to have realized about the importance of discussing the pressing issues in the Assembly and has extended the Assembly session by one day. The session was earlier fixed for today but was postponed to August 16 due to the unavailability of the Speaker who is stated to be out of station, he informed.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam stated that soon after the FA was signed, the then Congress Government went to Delhi and urged the Central Government to make them aware about the contents of the agreement but not a single word was uttered from the side of the Central Government and as such it is highly suspected that there might be something in the agreement which may affect the interest of the people of Manipur. He also stated that the Congress party will stand in the interest of the people and appealed to the people to urge all other political parties to make their stand clear regarding the issue. Gaikhangam continued that the Congress party, both in the State as well as in the Centre, works in the interest of the people and has always stood for the protection of Manipur’s integrity. He further claimed that the Congress party stands for the protection of territorial integrity of the State but the present BJP led State Government has been formed with those who want to harm the integrity of the State.