Womenfolk stage sit-in

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 23 : Womenfolk of Thongkhong Laxmi Bazar staged a sit in protest at Thongkhong Keithel, Laxmi Bazar yesterday against the ‘cold blooded murder’ of G Gypsy Sharma, Th Satish, Th Prem, Rk Ranel alias Roshan and Ph Naobi allegedly by 3 Corp Intelligence Surveillance Unit (CISU) of Indian Army yesterday.

The protest was jointly organised by JAC against the alleged cold blooded murders, Committee on Human Right (CoHR), All Manipur United Clubs Manipur (AMUCO) along with the Mayai Lambi Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (MLMPAL).

At the sit-in, MLMPAL secretary Thokchom Tombi Chanu asserted that the Indian Army should hand over the mortal remains of the deceased to the family members.

She said that the womenfolk of the area will provide moral support to the family members of the victims and added that they will support all kinds of agitation launched by the JAC.

CoHR chairman Phulindro Konsam said that killing of innocent individuals without proper trial under AFSPA is a violation of human rights. He urged the authority concerned to let an independent agency investigate the cases.

Denouncing the ‘draconian’ law, AMUCO vice president NC Modhuchandra called for unity among the people to fight AFSPA.