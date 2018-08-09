Womenfolk under UCM air FA concern to CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8: Imphal West district police personnel foiled an attempt to storm the Chief Minister’s bungalow by a large number of womenfolk, under the banner of United Committee Manipur (UCM) demanding a collective decision against the Framework Agreement during the Special Assembly Session.

Leaders and volunteers in large number from different civil society organizations, under the banner of UCM marched towards the Chief Minister bungalow from the western side of Kangla.

However a large number of police personnel deployed in front of M Sector, along Kanglapat road prevented the womenfolk from marching further towards the CM bungalow and a scuffle broke out between the police personnel and womenfolk.

The womenfolk raised slogans condemning the communal views of the Central Government and to save the territorial integrity of the State.

The scuffle between the police personnel and agitating womenfolk continued at regular intervals, for more than 3 hours along the busy Kanglapat road due to which a large number of vehicle coming from Kangla Western gate to Raj Bhavan, were blocked for some time.

The womenfolk even blocked the busy road for a few minutes but security personnel pushed back the agitating womenfolk towards the side of the road and allowed the vehicles to pass through.

Later, some womenfolk leaders were allowed to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister which demanded a resolution to be adopted in the Assembly session, based on the wishes and the sentiments of the people.

The memorandum also demanded all political parties to refrain from acting according to their own interests and demanded the Home Minister to provide a clear and distinct account regarding the contents of the Framework Agreement.

The memorandum further warned against causing any sort of communal tension in Manipur due to the FA apart from urging the House to stand firm regarding their decision.

It also demanded the House to resolve to stand with the people and face the indifferent attitude of the Central Government together.

A similar kind of protest was taken up by the womenfolk yesterday and memos were submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister, Works Minister and Forest Minister yesterday as well.