Women’s role stressed at AMAWOVA’s 29th foundation day

IMPHAL, Oct 24: All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA) has celebrated its 29th foundation day today at Manipur Press Club, Imphal.

Principal Ideal Girl College Dr Th Binarani Devi, president Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibee Apunba Manipur L Memchoubi and president AMAWOVA Y Kunjarani attended the event as chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.

Chief guest of the event Th Binarani recalled the bravery and contributions of the Manipuri women in Manipur history.

Women have been in the forefront on many political and social revolutions. Nupi The role women played during seven years devastation and Nupi Lal are worth remembering, she said and continued that women today are playing vital roles in every spheres.

Recalling the beginning of Meira Paibi movement, she said with drug abuse running rampant in the State, womenfolk took up initiatives and drives to counter drug menace. Women in Manipur are key players in the growth of State economy, she said.

Speaking at the event, president of AMAWOVA Y Kunjarani stated that despite all the contributions, women are often victims of sexual assault and other crimes.

She identified Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 as one major cause of crime against women in the State. The Act gave birth to various crimes against innocent lives and has taken lives and dignity of many men and women, she alleged.

Womenfolk/meira paibis have been facing head on the various crimes committed against humanity behind AFSPA, she said.

Commenting on the Framework Agreement she accused India of creating apprehension and enmity between the various communities in the region.

President of Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibee Apunba Manipur L Memchoubi also accused the India Government of creating enmity between the valley and hill people. She further stressed the need for protection of natural resources of the State. She reiterated the stand of the indigenous people of Tamenglong, Chandel and Ukhrul on their stand against exploitation of the natural resources found in their respective villages/areas.

The foundation day celebration concluded with a musical “Liklang Pareng” at Maharaja Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal.