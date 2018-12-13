Work at Tombisana market shed stopped for over a year

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 12: It has been almost one and a half year since the construction work on Tombisana Market, at the place where Tombisana High School once stood, came to a complete stop.

It may be mentioned that construction works on Tombisana market began during the time of the then Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, under the Ministry of Urban Development, to provide a place for the street vendors present around Khwairamband Keithel to sell their goods thus reducing the inconveniences posed to the people and passers-by.

The works on the market began with funds from the Ministry being sanctioned to MAHUD Department and with PWD as the implementing agency.

According to an official source from PWD, Simplex Project Ltd stopped the construction works on the market due to failure on part of the authority to provide proper liability to the firm.

The source conveyed that MAHUD Department deposited Rs 14 crore with PWD as the first instalment for the construction of the market but MAHUD Department failed to further deposit any amount to PWD after that, which ultimately led to a halt in the construction works. On the other hand, another source mentioned that the Ministry had sanctioned the second instalment for the construction of Tombisana market but the fund is currently stuck at the Finance Department.

Pointing out that MAHUD Department is pressuring the Finance Department o release the said second instalment, the source added that as soon as the fund is released, MAHUD Department will deposit the necessary fund with PWD.

The issue has even been discussed at the Chief Minister’s level, the source added.