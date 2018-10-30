Work on Sangai Heritage Park underway

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: M/S Tribal Museum Research Centre (Sagolband Bijoy Govinda, Akham Leikai) began repairing and polishing works at Sangai Heritage Park, which was established at Hapta Kangjeibung in 2015 as a part of the Sangai Festival, from today.

During a visit by The Sangai Express to the ongoing repair works at Hapta Kangjeibung, M/S Tribal Museum Research Centre Director i/c Yumnam Kumar said that in 2015, the firm, under the aegis of Tourism Department, began work on the Sangai Heritage park which consists of various indigenous houses belonging to the diverse communities residing in the State.

He also mentioned that the late Director of the firm, Yumnam Gyaneshore, worked tirelessly to ensure that the task of handling the heritage park fell on the shoulders of the firm.

Yumnam Kumar said that repair works on the park began today after the firm received a contract work order from the Tourism Department for this year’s Sangai Festival.

Pointing out that 12 percent of the said fund is reserved for GST, he added that the Tourism Department has instructed the firm to finish the work within 10 days.

However, M/S Tribal Museum Research Centre urged the Department to extend the deadline to 15 days so as to properly finish all the works required, he added.

When it comes to the Meitei community, the Sangai Heritage Park contains a Meitei Yumjao, a shed, a small pond, a small space/stall for selling indigenous food products like Singju as well as a place for erecting the Mera Thaomei in the night.

The park will also contain similar structures for Maring, Kuki, Zeme, Mao, Inpui, Tangkhul, Maram, Koireng, Chiru, Kabui and Poumai communities, Yumnam Kumar explained.

He continued that after last year’s Sangai Festival ended, the Heritage Park has been exposed to a myriad of weather conditions and the place also became infested with weeds and other plants which were left to grow unchecked.

Kumar explained that a tractor is being used to clean the weeds and other plants growing inside the park and a total of 20 labourers have been utilised for beautifying the place.

The bamboos and the roofs of the community houses will be replaced. The totems inside the park will be repaired and the integrity pillar will be reworked as well, he added.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had also announced that a heritage park would be established at Keibul Lamjao. The establishment of a heritage park would greatly benefit the people/tourists who come to the area with hopes of getting a glimpse of the Sangai.