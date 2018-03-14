Workers rescued

IMPHAL, Mar 13: Security forces, today rescued two workers of Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd who were abducted by unidentified individuals from Makru on March 10.

According to a reliable source, Ashok Sharma from Silchar and Bidhuyut Majumda from Lamding, Assam, worksite in charge of Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd, were released by their abductors at Nungkao at around 3.30 pm yesterday.

It may be mentioned that unidentified armed indivi-duals abducted the two workers of BIPL which is working on the Jiribam-Tupul railway line under NF Railways in the early morning of March 10.

The source mentioned that the abductors might have released the two workers after they realised that they would not be able to stay on the run any longer as Jiribam district police, Tamenglong district police and 37th Assam Rifles began launching intense search operations.

The two rescued workers have been handed over to the company officials by the security forces, it added.