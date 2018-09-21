Works Minister Biswajit flags off 20-member FC Imphal City

DIPR

IMPHAL, Sep 20: In a formal flagging off ceremony of a 20-member team of Imphal City FC, Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh said that the approval for establishment of a Sports University in the State is a testimony of the Central Government to acknowledge the performances and talents of sportspersons of Manipur.

The 20-member team of Imphal City FC was flagged off today from Kangla western gate by the Minister which will take part in the 16th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament U-17 (Boys), 2018 organized by Youth Affairs & Sports, Chandigarh from September 21 to 30.

Addressing the media persons after the flagging-off ceremony, Biswajit said that the consent to set up Sports University in the State by the Central Government is the outcome of hardwork put in by the State’s sportsperson and is akin to recognizing the performance of the sportspersons of the State.

He continued that Sports and culture enable our State to be recognized by other States and Countries while adding that the present State Government led N Biren Singh, which has been supporting and encouraging sportspersons, will continue to extend support for the betterment of the sportsperson.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sideline of the ceremony to media persons, the Biswajit also said that the ‘Manipur Mob Violence Control and Prohibition Bill’ will be implemented as an ordinance and efforts will be put to pass it as an Act at the earliest.

The ordinance will not only help in containing communal hatred and mob violence but will also show the existence of law of land in the State, he added.