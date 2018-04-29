Workshop on consumer awareness

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 28: A one-day State level workshop on the theme “The System to Increase Consumer Awareness” was organised by Manipur Women Coordinating Council (MWCOC), Canchipur today at the community conference hall, Kakwa Pukhri Mapal, opposite to Singjamei police station. The workshop was held under the sponsorship of Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, New Delhi. Ranjan Yumnam, Director, CAF&PD; Dr Chongtham Narendra Singh, former president, Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (Consumer Court), Imphal and MWCOC president Thokchom Ramani attended the workshop as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.