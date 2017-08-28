IMPHAL, Aug 27: A five days Pottery Workshop cum Exhibition will be organised from September 8 to 12 at Nupilal Complex under the aegis of Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd.

Application on plain papers are invited from the interested pottery industrial units and pottery craftspersons for participation in the workshop cum exhibition. Personal interview for selection of participants will be held on September 5 in the office chamber of the Director (Handlooms & Textiles), Manipur at Lamphelpat at 11 am.

Applicants are required to bring samples and photographs (in case of big items) of their products before the selection committee.