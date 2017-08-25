Workshop for Customs, enforcement officials begins

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Chief Secretary RR Rashmi today inaugurated a two days long workshop for the supervisory officers of Customs and enforcement officials.

The workshop being organised by National Academy of Customs, Indirect Tax and Narcotics, Faridabad in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment & Forest under the aegis of UNEP focuses on implementing the policy and enforcement component of India’s HCFC phase out management plan.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi highlighted the role of India in phasing out of HCFC and HFC substances under the Montreal Protocol.

He also emphasised on the role of enforcement officials in checking the illegal trade of these items taking place from different parts of the country.

Taking part in the function, Additional Chief Secretary Shambhu Singh stressed on the need to save the ozone cell for the welfare of mankind.

Wilson Hangsing, Chief Commissioner of Customs and GST for NE region asserted that the role of customs is very critical in protecting the ozone cell by checking the illegal smuggling of ODS substances.

He asked the participants to be more alert in learning the new technique for implementing the mandate given to India.

Atul Bagai, Senior Programme Representative of UNEP explained the role and responsibilities of customs in implementing the HCFC phase out plan of the country.

He wished the participants to make the maximum use of the workshop.

More than 25 officers of Customs, GST and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence attended the first day of the workshop.