Workshop held

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Thadou Students’ Association, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) and Manipur University jointly organised a workshop on Reservations in Manipur University at Hotel Nirmala today. About 60 members from various tribal student bodies and students’ unions attended the workshop wherein Dr Thathang Vaiphei and Dr Matthew Kamei of the university and Advocate Ravi Sharma acted as panelists.

MUTSU president Duigaipou delivered the welcome address. The workshop ended with a vote of thanks by TSA-GHQ general secretary Michael Lamjathang Haokip.