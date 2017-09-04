Workshop on Krishna Leela concludes

IMPHAL, Sep 3: The 30-day long non-residential workshop on Krishna Leela organised by Loyalam Art Centre, Heinoubok ended today at Heinoubok Namoikhul Shanti Bazar Bamon Mandop, Leimaram.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board and Khadi & Village Industries, L Radhakishore as chief guest; Member of Irengbam Gram Panchayat Ward No 1, M Sanatomba Singh as president; secretary general of Sanskar Bharti Manipur, Th Swarankumar Singh and Member of EZCC Kolkata, Budha Chingtham as guests of honour.

At the end of the programme, artistes of Loyalam Art Centre performed a play on Krishna Leela.