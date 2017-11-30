Workshop on NEDRP held

IMPHAL, Nov 29: A one day State level workshop on ‘North Eastern District Resources Plan (NEDRP)’ was jointly organised by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Umiam, Meghalaya and Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC) today at State Guest House, Sanjenthong.

The objective of the workshop was to deliver the usage of the NEDRP geoportal which was developed by NESAC to provide geospatial data, services and tools for preparation of DPR, Master Plan documents and other inputs essential for various district level developmental planning activities.

The workshop was inaugurated with keynote address by Dr N Randhir Singh, Director, MARSAC followed by a technical presentation by Victor Saikhom, Scientist-SE, NESAC. A scientist from MARSAC gave demonstration on the uses of NEDRP geoportal.

More than 110 participants from various departments, district administration etc took part in the workshop.