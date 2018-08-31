Workshop on Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping to be held

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 30: A workshop on Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Education programme will be conducted under the aegis of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Hotel Classic Grande, Chingmeirong on September 2.

The programme will be conducted on different time slot which will start from 10-12 am for senior and U-23 men & women team while the time slot for U-19 boys and girls team and U-16 boys team is fixed between 1-3 pm.

The workshop is one of the various programme of BCCI to educate the players and support staffs on the importance of Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping programme undertaken to improve the performance of the players while BCCI’s officials, Dr Abhijit Salve and Anshuman Upadhyay will conduct the workshop as subject matter expert.