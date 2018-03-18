Workshop opened

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Y Khemchand today inaugurated ‘Mahindra First Choice Services Franchise Workshop Pranap Automobiles’ at Changangei Uchekon, Airport road. The workshop aims at providing services to the people at an affordable price by a well-trained technician team from Mahindra automobile company. It also provides a facility for services for around 150 car models of the company. MLA Vungzagin Valte; IG Zone-I Clay Khongsai; CO 1st MR N Herojit; social worker RK Rameshwore and managing director of the workshop, Urikhimbam Ramesh were present at the inauguration function.