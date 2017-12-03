TAMENGLONG/ TENGNOUPAL, Dec 2: World AIDS Day under the theme “Right to Health” was observed yesterday at District Hospital, Tamenglong. Armstrong Pame, DC Tamenglong, Dr Chamko Gonmei, CMO, Tamenlong attended the observance programme as the presidiums. Prizes were distributed to winners of a painting competition held.

District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, Chandel also observed World AIDS Day under State AIDS Control Society, Manipur at KBC Hall, Molnoi, under Tengnoupal district. Rabindranath, SDO Tengnoupal, SK John Lamkang, OC Tengnoupal PS, Dr Serthani, CMO Tengnoupal and Dr Kesho Singh, District AIDS Control Officer attended the observance programme as the presidium members. Prizes were distributed to winners of a spot painting competition held on Nov 26.