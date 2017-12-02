World AIDS Day CM calls for joint effort to fight HIV/AIDS

Imphal, Dec 1 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren has urged people of the State, NGOs, doctors, health workers and all stakeholders to collectively fight HIV/AIDS menace in the State.

He was speaking at the World AIDS Day – 2017 observance organised by Manipur State AIDS Control Society (MACS) under theme ‘Right to Health’ at 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles ground today.

Stating that Government agencies like MACS together with NGOs have been trying hard to achieve ‘Zero Infection’ rate, the Chief Minister expressed delight that the HIV prevalence rate in the State has been reduced considerably due to their dedicated efforts.

Informing that the State Government will acquire equipment for Hepatitis-C testing in January next year, the Chief Minister expressed hope that this would bring lots of relief to the persons, who have HIV/HCV co-infection.

As drug addiction is one of the factors for spread of HIV virus, N Biren said that the Government had launched mass drives against drugs and other intoxicants.

He also said that the State Government is all set to implement different social security schemes to support needy people, differently-abled persons and widows.

Stating that the Government had announced free diagnosis for 57 different items in Government medical facilities, the Chief Minister further said that this noble initiative would not fructify without doctors’ cooperation.

The Chief Minister further contended that the officials concerned should ensure to the public that quality of diagnosis is not inferior to that of the test done by private institutes.

Urging the public to immediately lodge complaints at Grievance Cell and Anti-Corruption Cell opened at CM’s Secretariat if they come across any irregularity on the part of Government employees including doctors and other health workers, N Biren informed the gatherings that all the reasonable and logical complaints/grievances reach his table the next day.

Speaking at the function as the president, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar observed that a strong and collective determination is required to tackle the menace of HIV/AIDS.

Among others, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Manipur Industrial Development Corporation (MANIDCO) Chairman Yumnam Radheshyam, Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman Laishram Radhakishore, Tamenglong AC MLA Samuel Jendai, Naoriya Pakhangklakpa AC MLA S Subhaschandra, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments were also present at the occasion.

Apart from releasing a book entitled, ‘The Pink Book: Your Guide for Safe and Nutritious Food at Home’, the Chief Minister also launched a Mobile Food Testing Laboratory vehicle at the function. Later, the Chief Minister along with the dignitaries also inspected the stalls of different NGOs and SHGs put up at the function venue. Prizes for different competitions held in connection with the observance were also distributed at the occasion.