World AIDS Day observed across State

BPR/ TBL/SPT/ JIRI/MOREH, Dec 1: Students of Intermediate College, Moirang today observed World AIDS day under the aegis of District AIDS Prevention and Control Committee, Bishnupur and Lions Club of Moirang under the District Health Society, Bishnupur.

The observance programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Bishnupur district, Bobby Waikhom, Chief Medical Officer, Bishnupur, Dr H Babychand Devi and president of Lions Club, Moirang, S Kumar Singh as presidium members.

Students of class XI and XII also organised a rally with slogan “My Rights My Health”. The rally which was flagged off by Chief Medical Officer, Dr H Babychand Devi and president of Lions Club Moirang, S Kumar Singh carried placards– ‘Delay sex till marriage’, ‘Use only HIV tested blood’, ‘Remove stigma and discrimination to PLHIVS’ etc. Speaking at the occasion H Babychand said that the number of HIV cases detected this year has reduced greatly and there were no case of HIV positive this year among pregnant women of the district.

Bobby Waikhom who attended the event as chief guest urged people to take precaution and preventive measures to avoid the disease.

District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, Thoubal with DLN/MNP Thoubal and 2nd Assam Rifle, Thoubal today organised World AIDS Day at Thoubal Mela ground community hall.

Deputy Commissioner, Thoubal, L Nabakiswor flagged off an awareness rally.

CMO, Thoubal Dr N Jayentakumar, president MNP Thoubal, N Ranjit, medical officer OST Thoubal, Dr Kh Radheshyam, district TB officer Dr Pramo and ATT, senior medical officer D/H Thoubal, Dr L Saratchandra attended the event as dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, N Jayentakumar expressed concern over the increasing number of cases of HIV in the district and appealed NGOs and other organizations to work in co-operation with the district health authorities to improve and prevent HIV AIDS from penetrating further in the district.

Prizes were distributed to winners of the painting competition which was held on November 28 under the theme ‘Right to Health.’

Senapati district also joined in World AIDS Day observance under the theme “Right to Health” at the District Indoor Stadium, Senapati bazar.

In the presidential speech, Chief Medical Officer, Senapati district, Dr H Loli Mao said that the day is observed to give awareness to remove the social stigma that people have towards the HIV victims. He further appealed NGOs, medical staffs, health service providers and people to develop positive attitude and take special care of HIV patients. He further pointed out that like other patients the HIV patients can lead a normal life if proper care is given. Hinting out that prevention is the only way to fight the disease the medical officer urged people to join the fight, spread awareness and help fight the district become AIDS free.

It may be mentioned that the World AIDS day is celebrated on December 1 every year since 1988.

District AIDS control officer, Dr S Adaphro, in his keynote address highlighted that the day is celebrated to bring unity worldwide and show support for people living with HIV.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Public Prosecutor, Senapati district, Koshia Mao, explained the HIV and AIDS prevention and control Bill which had been passed by the Government of India. She furthers that in Manipur , 74,889 clients were tested for HIV and out of which 1,156(1.6% out of tested) clients were diagnosed HIV positive after 3 specified tests in 2015-16. About 75% of the clients were infected through sexual route, followed by 13% through infected syringe and needles, 7% were parent to child transmission, 3% were Homosexual/Bisexual and through blood to blood products & not specified were 1%.

She further urged people especially young students to stay away from drugs.

CWA, TIPTEEDS and NIC, together organised world AIDS day today at New Incarnation Centre, Kalinagar, Jiribam.

CMO Jiribam, Dr Angomcha Singh, secretary CWA, Jiribam, RK Bijoysana, SDPO, Jiribam, Rk Charles, c/f TIPTEEDS, Elizabeth and project director i/c Jiten Singh attended the event as presidiums.

Speaking at the event, Rk Charles urges people to joined hands with police to banned drugs and other contrabands hinting that such drugs are main cause of HIV in the state.

Stressing the need for educating teenagers of the harmful effect of drug abuse, Dr Angomcha said that majority of cases of HIV in Manipur is among Injecting Drug Users (IDUs).

Medicines Sans Frontieres , Moreh today organised world AIDS day at Moreh bazaar under the theme “My Health My Right”.

Members of the MSF distributed world AIDS day badges to people.