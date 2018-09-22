World Alzheimer’s Month observed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: World Alzheimer’s Month 2018 was observed at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound, Imphal today.

The observation under the theme – ‘Every 3 seconds someone in the world develops dementia’ was jointly organised by National Alliance for Elders People Livelihood Research Advocacy and Chronic Diseases of India, Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India, Manipur Chapter Trained Nurses Association of India, Manipur State Branch, Nurses Association TNAI, JNIMS Unit.

Former Chairperson, Manipur State Social Welfare Board, Chairperson ARDSI Manipur Chapter RK Nayansana Devi, Associate Professor & Head of Department of Psychiatry JNIMS, Imphal Dr K Shantibala Devi, Mission Director, National Health Mission, GoM, N Bandana Devi, Joint Director Nursing, Medical Directorate Vungzanem Valte, Nursing Superintendent JNIMS Imphal P Landhoni Devi and president Trained Nurses Association of India, Manipr Branch Th Nandarani Devi attended the event as presidium members.

Speaking at the event, RK Nayansana said that the observation aims at giving awareness about Alzheimer and ways to care for elderly people. She stressed the importance of caring and assisting the elderly people and said that families abandoning them (aged) parents/persons may have deep psychological impact and enhance onset of Alzheimer among the elders.

Loss of recent memories, like forgetting conversations and events that just happened and unable to recognise family members when one becomes old (commonly) are some of the signs that indicate onset of alzheimer, she said.

She urged people, especially sons and daughters to take care of their aged parents and urged them to have fair knowledge about the disease for early treatments.