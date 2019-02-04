By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 3: The 3rd World Bamboo Workshop 2019 will be opened at City Convention Centre at 11 am tomorrow.

The workshop which will continue till February 8 is being organised by the World Bamboo Organisation in collaboration with the Government of Manipur.

This is the first time ever that the World Bamboo Organisation (WBO) is organising the World Bamboo Workshop in India. In this edition, the World Bamboo Workshop (WBW) will focus on promoting sustainable plantation, development and use of the tremendously useful and green natural product of bamboo for the benefit of the communities which have huge natural growth of bamboo with special focus on projecting bamboo towards the New Urban Agenda.

As many as 34 countries are expected to participate in the 3rd World Bamboo Workshop. Confirmation of participation has been received from countries like Mexico, United States, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, China, Thailand, etc.

The outstanding projects of each country/organization will be showcased along with Indian projects during the World Bamboo Workshop where there will be International bamboo expo conferences, workshops and interactive sessions, which will be additional features of this global event.

There will be exhibitions on various bamboo products along with demonstration of the latest technologies and practices in the processing, treatment and production of various bamboo products by world renowned bamboo experts at the City Convention Centre where 15 stalls are set up. Another 50 stalls specifically focused on bamboo products and local handicrafts as well as local handlooms are set up at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East for the duration of the 3rd World Bamboo Workshop from February 4 to 8.

Moreover, two bamboo pavilions are being constructed at Hapta Kangjeibung by Juan Pablo Pinto a world famous bamboo expert from Australia and Mark Emery, a world famous bamboo expert from Thailand.

Similarly, 3 bamboo pavilions are being constructed at Hotel Imphal lawns, Marjing (near Ipudhou Marjing Khubam) and at Leisang village in Churachandpur district along Imphal – Churachandpur road for demonstration purpose by world famous bamboo experts, Martin Mortera from Mexico, Manjunath Neelam of India, and Peter Van Lengen from Brazil.

Further, a Bamboo Food Cooking Competition is scheduled from February 4 to 6 at Hapta Kangjeibung with attractive prizes, to highlight the nutritious aspect of bamboo as a popular food item, according to a joint statement issued World Bamboo Ambassador Prof Nirmala Chongtham and Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries) P Vaiphei.