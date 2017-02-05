"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 5, 2017

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

World Cancer Day organised

Thoubal: Under National Health Mission, District Health Society Thoubal along with NCD Cell Thoubal organised the World Cancer Day at Sangaiyumpham Primary Health Sub Centre Thoubal today.
The function was attended by Chief Medical Officer of Thoubal Dr N Jayantakumar who is also the Mission Director of Directorate of Health Services (DHS) as chief guest, district programme manager of DHS Thoubal, Ch Basanta Singh as president and MD of community medicine Dr Trusty as special guest.
Many people were checked for non communicable diseases at the function.

