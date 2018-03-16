Kamjong: NCD/NPCDS Ukhrul /Kamjong district observed World Kidney Day under the aegis of District Health Society, Ukhrul at CHC Centre Kamjong headquarters.

SDC Paul Nangsha attended as chief guest of the programme, reports our correspondent.

During the observance of World Kidney Day, free Kidney function test (KFT) and screening of Blood sugar and blood pressure was conducted and medicines were distributed for free.

DIO Ukhrul, Dr Kapangring while speaking as a resource person enlightened the gathering on the free health care facilities available in hospital and motivated all to visit health centres regularly to ensure their well being.

As a part of the celebration, the chief guest also distributed gifts to all the senior citizens, who participated in the camp. Altogether 60 patients were administered free medication.