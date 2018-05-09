World Red Cross Day observed

DIPR

IMPHAL, May 8: Positive attitude brings positive opportunities in life, said Information and Public Relations Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today.

The Minister was speaking at the World Red Cross Day, 2018 observation organised by the India Red Cross Society, Manipur State Branch at its MG Avenue, Imphal head office.

Addressing the students attending the observation, the Minister said that one cannot achieve success without hard work. We should understand that luck favours only those who are hard-working, he said.

We may get all the guidance and support from our parents, elders and teachers, however, we will succeed only if we act our part and be hard-working, the Minister added.

Inspiring, encouraging and guiding the younger generation is very important in building a society. Life is full of uncertainty, and we much act our part, he said.

Peace nand unity are key to development. We should bridge the communication gap amongst the different communities to bring about a stable and peaceful society, he continued.

The Minister lauded the society and its volunteers for the services they have rendered in the State.

The observation was also attended by IRCS-MSB chairman, Management Committee, Dr RK Nimai Singh IAS (retd) and Hony General Secretary, IRCS-MSB Dr YMohen Singh among others.

Meanwhile, prizes were also distributed to winners of various competitions including painting, debate and extempore for various age groups held on April 6 as part of the observation.