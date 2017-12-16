World Soil Day held

CHANDEL, Dec 15 : Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Chandel, ICAR Research Complex, Manipur Centre organised World Soil Day at the conference hall of KVK, Chandel, Monsang Pantha today.

The event was attended by DC, Chandel Krishnakumar as chief guest, KVK, Chandel Senior Scientist and Head, Dr Deepak Singh as president and District Agriculture Officer, Chandel Y Shyam, Soil Scientist, ICAR, Manipur Centre, Dr Basanta Singh as guests of honour.

The event was participated by farmers from different parts of the district where soil cards and agricultural inputs were provided to them.

Dr Basanta and KVK, Chandel experts spoke on the techniques and methods to increase crop production, as resource persons.

The DC while highlighting that Chandel district is still under the radar of under developed section of the State, urged the farmers to take bigger initiative in bringing development in the district and the State at large.

He also appealed the farmers to discuss their problems with the KVK and deliberate on means to reuse the paddy fields after harvesting the crops.

The DC further urged the farmers to conduct soil test so that they would be able to choose the right type of crop for the respective field or area.