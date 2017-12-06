World Soil Day observed

IMPHAL, Dec 5: The Department of Agriculture organised the World Soil Day observance function on the theme ‘Caring for the Planet starts from the Ground’ at the Training Hall, Directorate of Agriculture, Sanjenthong today.

The function was attended by V Hangkhanlian, Minister for Agriculture, as the chief guest, Dr Suhel Akhtar, Addl Chief Secretary (Agri), as the president and Ph Rajendra, Director of Agriculture as the guest of honour.

Chief guest, V Hangkhanlian said that the World Soil Day was being observed across the State like the rest of the world and the theme for this year’s observation is an important one.

He also stressed the need to preserve the environment and indiscriminate cutting down of trees is going to have drastic effects on agricultural output. “We need advanced and new technologies in agriculture, like testing the soil type to see what type of crops suit it best,” he said.

He further added that with the rising population, agricultural lands are shrinking. He also emphasised the need to focus on organic farming and meet the goal of being self sufficient in agricultural produces by 2022.

Guest of honour, Ph Rajendra said that all concerned should support the theme of the observation. Farmers should get the soil tested to see what kind of crops suit it the best before planting for better productivity. They should also try to avail themselves of the various schemes launched by the Government.