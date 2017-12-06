World Soil Day observed at different districts, importance of soil testing underlined

Ukl/Bpr/Kpi/Ccpur, Dec 5 :Executive Member of Ukhrul Autonomous District Council (UADC), Paothing Vashum, today, inaugurated the World Soil Day observation programme at TTA hall , Hamleilkhong, Ukhrul.

The programme was organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ukhrul, (ICAR Research Complex for NEH, Region Manipur Centre).

During the observation, P Vashum stressed on the importance of timely testing of soil in order to grow suitable crops and to produce sufficient high yielding varieties of crops.

He further mentioned that soil play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling the greenhouse gases which is present in the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, coordinator of KVK, Ukhrul Dr Ramakrishna dwelt on types of local soil found in Ukhrul district and elaborated that most of the soils found in the district are acidic with Ph value ranging 5 to 5.5.

Timely correction of soil through lime treatment is necessary to reduce the acidity and maintain the optimum soil value. , he added.

The process will overall increase the crops production and would ensure sustainability of crops for the farmers of the district.

He said, the climatic condition of the Ukhrul is more favourable for perennial horticultural fruits.

Soil degradation due to physical activities such as uncontrolled Jhum cultivation or slope land soil erosion are very prevalent while chemical soil treatment without consulting experts reduces fertility and decreases production, he noted.

Dr Ramakrishna said the soil health card will have a validity of 3-4 years, with analysis of 13 different elements to properly manage soil fertility by the farmers.

The chief guest of the function, P Vashum distributed 16 soil health cards to farmers who participated in the observation.

According to the reports of KVK, Ukhrul, over 620 soil health cards were issued after conducting soil analysis test.

While Assistant Director Sericulture, John Lakshang and Agriculture Officer, Ngamreishang seated on the dais as guest of honour and resource person of the technical session.

Dr Solei Luiram enlightened the farmers on how to collect soil samples for testing during the noon session.

Over 100 farmers from different villages of Ukhrul district attended the World Soil Day observation.

Bpr :The 3rd World Soil Day was also observed by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, (KVK) Utlou at Dr Shyama Prasad hall, KVK, Utlou, Bishnupur district.

Soil health cards were also distributed as a part of the observation.

Prior to the observation of the day, the dignitaries of the function namely, Rajya Sabha MP, Ksh Bhabananda Singh and Ex-Union Minister Th Chaoba Singh inaugurated a guest house which has six rooms and provides fooding and lodging facilities.

A total of Rs 18 lakh were sanctioned under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for the construction of the guest house, reports our correspondent.

Later, a foundation stone for a 100 bedded boy’s hostel of Pandit Deen Dayal Institute of Agricultural Sciences was also laid.

During the observation of the Word Soil Day, soil health cards were distributed to 500 farmers who had already received soil health cards and had conducted soil testing. It may be noted that, almost 10 crore of farmers, among the total Indian population, have received soil health cards till present.

The observation was attended by Rajya Sabha MP, Ksh Bhabananda Singh as chief guest, Ex-Union Minister as well as Chairman of KVK, Bishnupur, Th Chaoba Singh as president and Principal Scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bishnupur as well as member secretary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Utlou Dr RK Imotomba Singh as guest of honour.

Teaching and non teaching staff of KVK, Utlou and farmers who have completed soil testing were also present at the event.

Ksh Bhabananda Singh, while stressing on the importance of soil testing, stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes for the welfare of the farmers considering the fact that Manipur is a State which highly focuses on agriculture and farming.

He said that the interest of the youths are shifting more towards agriculture from Medical or Engineering and it would help in securing an improved financial status for the farmers as well as for the State.

On the other hand, he assured to extend a sum of Rs 40 lakh aid from the MP fund, in the constriction of the boy’s hostel.

Th Chaoba highlighted the need to test the soils so that the right crop in the right soil is planted and increase the crop productivity and varieties.

Kpi : Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hengbung impressively observed the World Soil Day at its campus today.

ADC Sadar Hills Chairman, Haokholal Hangshing graced the occasion as chief guest while DC Kangpokpi, T Ranjit Singh and Professor, Department of Soil Science and Soil Chemistry, CAU, Dr A Herojit Singh attended as functional president and guest of honour respectively.

Around 200 farmers across Kangpokpi and Senapati district attended the observation of World Soil Day.

Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Dr N Jyotsna presented the welcome and keynote address while SMS SSc, (KVK), Dr A Herojit Singh and Dr A Haribhushan Singh stressed at length on the imbalance use of fertilizers and its ill effects.

They also underlined the importance and benefits of soil health card during the technical session.

ADC Sadar Hills Chairman, Haokholal Hangshing and Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi T Ranjit Singh distributed soil health cards and agri-inputs to the farmers during the occasion.

CCpur : Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Churachandpur, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region also organised World Soil Day at its office, under the theme ‘Caring for planet starts from the ground’.

Assistant Commissioner, Churachandpur, S Theilaljoy Gangte, Assistant Engineer, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Churachandpur Jogindro Singh and Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Churachandpur, Dr Niranjen Lal attended the observation as presidium members.

More than 240 farmers attended the event. Meanwhile, 150 soil health cards were distributed to the farmers as a part of the programme.

A farm quiz followed by a demonstration on soil sample collection was also conducted.

SMS, Horticulture, KVK Churachandpur,Dr RK Roshan delivered the key note address and elaborated the theme of the programme and on the importance of Soil Health Card.

Jogindro Singh appealed the farmers to get their farm soil tested and use recommended doses of fertilizers as advised by the experts.

S Theilaljoy Gangte underlined the importance of soil and pointed out that it is every person’s duty to save and protect soil.

Dr Niranjen, Head KVK Churachandpur appealed local farmers to co-operate in soil sample collection and get their soil tested so that Soil Health Cards can be distributed to maximum numbers of farmers in the district.