World Suicide Prevention Day observed; CCpur witnesses 115 cases in 3 years

Lamka, Sep 10: The World Suicide Prevention Day 2017 was observed today at Churachandpur Collge with a symposium on ‘suicide prevention’ even as the district grapples with a rising case of suicide incidents.

The event, organized by Community Organization Rehabilitation and Empower- ment (CORE), a newly formed organization with a focus on mental health was held at the Legal Aid Clinic of the college.

Speaking on the occasion as a resource person, Suanlyan Tungnung highlighted the impending threat posed by the rising cases of suicide in Churachandpur and the need for its prevention. Lack of awareness about suicide in this trouble torn town is one of the main reasons why people take the extreme step. There are numerous philanthropic organi- zations, churches, NGOs, but no one is taking up the trouble to prevent these deaths by awareness campaigns, he said and urged the people to support the government run Adolescent Clinic and Psychiatric department for better service delivery. Ricky Vanlallawm, Principal of Churachandpur Government College, leaders from different philanthropic and student organizations, and many individuals attended the event. A damning data of suicide cases exposed by Tungnung today shows that a total of 115 people; 82 male and 33 female have since 2015 have claimed their own lives in Churachandpur district.