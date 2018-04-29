World Veterinary Day observed

IMPHAL, Apr 28: Manipur State Veterinary Council, Sanjenthong observed the World Veterinary Day 2018 on the theme “The Role of Veterinary Profession in Sustainable Development to Improve Livelihoods, Food Security and Safety” at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound today. The observance was graced by Sekmai AC MLA H Dingo as chief guest; Secretary (Vety & AH) Sumant Singh as president; Veterinary Director, H Chaoba Singh and ex-Director (Veterinary) S Joykumar Singh as guests of honour. Veterinary staff and several other officials also attended the function. On the occasion, awards and citation were presented to several Veterinary officials.