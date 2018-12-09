World’s tallest railway bridge in the making

GUWAHATI, Dec 8

The Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Orga-nization has constructed India’s tallest pier on its way up to building the world’s tallest railway bridge at Noney in Manipur.

Senior PRO SK Ojha said, “We have achieved a major advancement in constructing the world’s tallest bridge near Noney. We have successfully crossed the 100 metre mark, making it India’s tallest pier. The bridge is being constructed across the valley of river Ijai near Noney with the final pier height of 141 metre. On completion, it will surpass the existing record of 139 metre of Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro in Europe.” The total length of the bridge will be 703 metre.

The bridge is a part of the 111-km Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new BG line project, a national project, which is set to be completed by 2022. There are total 45 tunnels in the project, the longest tunnel being 10.280 km long, which will be the longest railway tunnel in the northeast.

Ojha said that the piers of the bridge are constructed using hydraulic augers, the tall piers needed specially designed “slip-form technique” to ensure efficient and continual construction. Self-erecting electric lifts at each pier cater to the safe and speedy conveyance of men and materials to the top. The steel girders are pre-fabricated in a workshop, transported in segments and erected at site by cantilever launching scheme. Chief Engineer of NF Railway (construction), A Saibaba, is in charge of the project. TNN