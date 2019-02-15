Wrong for Govt to take credit : Women vendors

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 14 : The women street vendors, who are being hospitalized at RIMS after sustaining serious injuries in police action while carrying out the recent anti-CAB 2016 protests in Khwairamband, decried that the Chief Minister and the Government have taken all the credit of the failure to table the said Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters during a visit by volunteers of MSAD, AMMSO, RSF, SSUM and AMPSU and media this evening, Gurumayum Lembisana (47) of Thongju Part 2 and Thounaojam Premila (52) of Mutum Phibou decried that the Chief Minister and the State Government have been tagged as the champion who saved the State by preventing CAB 2016 from being passed in the Rajya Sabha. They further said that organizing a grand reception for the Chief Minister on the pretext of performing/executing a heroic task instead of appreciating the role taken by the Imas (womenfolk) and the public would amount to defiling the sacred movement in the State against CAB 2016.

Lamenting that such acts of organizing a grand reception should be done only by those people who do not have the smallest of idea or knowledge about the movement against CAB in the State, the injured women continued that they would have remained silent and not said anything if the State Government had refrained from attending any grand reception function and pretended to be the hero who stopped the CAB from being tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

They went on to maintain that the street vendors and womenfolk, along with the CSOs and student organizations, will continue to organise agitation until the Bill is completely and unconditionally withdrawn.

Volunteers of MSAD, AMMSO, RSF, SSUM and AMPSU, who visited the hospital, also presented simple gifts to the injured women as a mark of appreciating the roles taken by them in the CAB 2016 protest.