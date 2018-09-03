Wushu Guardian Committee fetes Asiad bronze medallist N Roshibina and Coach M Premkumar

Our Correspondent

Moirang, Sep 2 : Wushu Guardian Committee today feted Asian Games bronze medallist, Naorem Roshibina and Wushu Coach M Premkumar at the residence of the player ,Kwasiphai Mayai Leikai. Naorem Roshibina, second of the three siblings born to Naorem Damu and Naorem Ongbi Romila Devi made the country proud by winning a bronze in the 60 kg Sanshou event (Wushu) at the Asian Games 2018 which was organised at the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The felicitation programme was graced by Thoudam Ahanbi Devi, Pradhan Kwasiphai-Khoijuman Gram Panchayat; Irengbam Gopen, Pradhan Irengbam Gram Panchayat; W Deben Singh of Ishok Gram Panchayat; Hanjaba Jaydev Sharma, member Wushu Guardian Committee; Tanu Devi, secretary, Wushu Assn. SAI Imphal; Retd. Inspector Nagaland Police Naorem Khomei Singh and former Pradhan N Ibopishak Singh as presidium members.

The programme witnessed Naorem Roshibina, who has many medals under her belt from many National and international championships and Wushu Coach M Premkumar who led her to success, being honoured with simple presents.

Speaking on the occasion, Naorem Roshibina spoke highly of her coach, M Premkumar and went on to say that his trust helped her scale such heights. Although she finished with bronze medal at the continental event, she promised of better performance in the future championships and other events. Praising the achievement of Naorem Roshibina and drawing attention of the State Government, H Jayadev expressed his regret at the Government’s silence and apathy towards welcoming the player who has brought laurel to the country and the State at such big sporting event. Other State Governments have already announced many incentives, cash prizes, jobs etc to the players who have done exceptionally well at the events but the Manipur Government has not yet given due recognition and honour the medallist deserve though it has been more than 10 days since the player added a bronze medal to the country’s tally, he added.