Wushu Nationals Manipur team crowned taolu champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : Manipur wushu team collected a total of 14 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze to become taolu champions at the 27th Senior National Wushu Championship 2018 being organised by Wushu Association of India at Assam Regimental Centre, Happy Valley, Shillong.

Yerterday, NGA Toshibala won a gold medal in the optional gunshu event while L Sanatombi added another gold medal in the taijijian event. M Suraj bagged another gold for Manipur in the optional gunshu event while Y Sapana Devi fetch a gold medal in the quanshu event.

T Arita also claimed a gold medal in the optional nandao event while S Marshall clinched a bronze medal in the optional quanshu event.

Manipur’s Th Menaka won a bronze medal in the women’s 70 kg sanshou event while Kh Sekharjit claimed a bronze medal in the men’s 70 kg category.

In the sanshou events staged today, O Bidyapati won a gold medal in the 56 kg category before N Roshibina Devi bagged another gold for the State in the 60 kg category. N Chaoba was able to clinch a silver medal in the women’s 52 kg category.

P Thoibi was able to win a gold medal in the traditional event staged today while L Jenia was able to finish second for a silver. In the women’s duel even, Toshibala, Y Sapana and A Sanatombi were able to clinch a gold medal. Manipur’s men’s team comprising of S Marshall, G Supson Sharma and H Ramananda were able to claim a bronze medal in the duel event.