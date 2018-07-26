Wuyawon : Attracting footfalls at Mount Wuya Kachui

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Jul 25 : With the rapid increase of visitors to get a glimpse of the beautiful blooming Wuyawon and the scenic beauty of Wuya Kachui hillock, Shingcha has gradually emerged as one of the eco-tourism hotspots at Kamjong.

The rare flower blooms only during Monsoon and Wuyawon has popularized Shingcha village so much so that it has led the headman of Shingcha village LK Somi to claim that the flower is the greatest asset for the villagers.

The botanical name of the orchid (Wuyawon) is Caulokaempferia Secunda and stands at about 1 foot tall during its blooming season in the month July and it is a sight to behold the mountain side where the flower thrives over a circular periphery of about 3 kilometres.

According to history, during the time of war, the villagers would return and camp at mount Wuya Kachui, and the people camping there experienced nightmare during their sleep.

Somatai Shaiza who contested in the last Assembly election at Ukhrul Assembly Constituency attended a valedictory function held in the name of Wuyawon said that the area has high potential to be developed as an eco-tourism centre. Such a move will generate substantial income and create maximum employment for the youth of the district, he added.

The festival was held for four days from July 21 at Shingcha village.

Elated with the scenic beauty of the land, he urged the people to protect and conserve the wonderful God gifted flower.

According to the youth president of Shingcha village, Nganaomi Kasar, the village authority had endorsed the youth to maintain and develop the mountain ranges where the Wuyawon flourishes.

According to him, the first Wuyawon promotion programme was organized last year from July 22 and free expedition was arranged for the visitors.

On the spot photography competition was held in two categories.

In the digital camera competition, Boi Thokchom, Thotmung Zimik and K Nganthoi bagged the first, second and third prize respectively while in the Mobile photography competition, Preeti Nganthoipam was adjudged the first, Nimso Ningshen second and Thanlophy third.

The youth of Shingcha took up the initiative of promoting Wuyawon from 2015 onward in collaboration with Ihao Facebook group.

According to reports, over 4000 visitors were recorded in the visitors log books during the festival.