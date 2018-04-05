WYC enter quarter final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: WYC, Wangkhem became the first team to book a place in the quarter final beating Khongnangmakhong FC 3-1 in a Group C league match while POIROUKHONGJIN FC beat DAMU FC 1-0 in a closely fought Group B league match of the 2nd State Level YDC Trophy organised by Youth Development Committee, at YDC Ground, Khoirom.

In the first match of the day, Ranjan scored the winning goals in the 30th minute to give POIROUKHONG-JIN FC the 1-0 victory.

In the second match of the day, WYC took charge of the game from the beginning and surged into the lead by a quick goal from Narendra in the 2nd minute but Rockson of Khongnangmakhong FC struck back with an equaliser in the 7th minute levelling the score 1-1 till the end of first half. WYC continued to dominate the proceedings and further extended the lead 2-1 by Biju in the 35th minute. Rupachandra wrapped up the match 3-1 with a brilliant goal in the 40th minute.

TOP Chingtha will take on DENY FC in the first match tomorrow while NTLYC will encounter with TOP FC in the second match at the same ground.