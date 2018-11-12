X Polo Club retain N Hazari and Dr Tombi State Polo title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11 : X Polo Club, Wangkhei continued their fine form to retain the title of the 34th N Hazari and Dr N Tombi State Polo Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung today.

X Polo Club who defeated MPSC-B last year for the title, secured a 5-3 win against Chingkheihunba Polo Club-A, Kongpal in the final today to successfully defend the title.

Both the finalists were neck to neck from the beginning and were in a 1-1 draw till the end of second chukker. An own goal conceded by the Kongpal side in the third chukker gave X Polo Club a slight egde before they get more oppurtunities to seal the game 5-3.

P Ojit of X Polo Club and Th Kaoba of Chingkheihunba Polo Club scored one goal each in the first chukker while both teams were unable to make any notable attempts in the second chukker to settle the game 1-1.

An own goal by L Kokeshor of the Kongpal side helped X Polo take the lead in the third chukker while L Atangba added two goals to put X Polo ahead with a 4-3 lead. The two goals that reduced the gap were scored by Th Kaoba and Leishemba of Chingkheihunba Polo Club-A.

The last chukker witnessed L Atangba rose for his third goal which was more than enough for the Wangkhei side to lift the title.

The valedictory function of the polo tournament was graced by CAF&PD Minister, Karam Shyam; H Deleep Singh, IAS, President Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association; Naorem Sanatombi Devi and Dr H Chaoba Singh, Director Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services who also feted the teams and players.

Winners X Polo Club were feted with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 along with the title trophy while runners up Chingkheihunba Polo Club got Rs 30,000 along with a trophy.

Imphal Riding Club-A emerged best discipline team and were awarded with Rs 10,000 on the occasion.