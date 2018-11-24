XII Jadonang Memorial Football RYC, DFC reach quarter finals

IMPHAL, Nov 23

RYC, Ragailong and Duigaipangjang FC (DFC) have sealed their places in the quarter finals of the ongoing XII Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament organised by Zeliangrong Football Association, at THAU Sports Complex today.

RYC, Ragailong staged an aggressive game today after conceding a goal to rivals LYC, Lubanglong to seal a comeback 2-1 win and secured a place in the quarter final.

Mukhammang Kamei managed to put LYC, Lubanglong ahead with a goal in the 12th minute but Gaibonlung Phaomei of RYC equalised the score in the 24th minute and made it 1-1 till first half.

Both teams toiled hard in the second half in search of the winner but failed to make any count till Gaikhanglin Golmei found the breakthrough in the 69th minute.

RYC lost John Kamei two minutes latter after his second yellow (first yellow card in 20th minute). Lansailung Gangmei (51′) and Gaijinlung Gangmei (81′) of the same team were also yellow carded by the referee.

The second pre-quarter final match of the day saw Duigaipangjang FC (DFC) edge out Chuangphun FC (CFC) by 4-2 goals.

It was a dominant start for DFC as they enjoyed 3-0 goals before sealing the match 4-2. DFC had the lead when Gideon Kuame found the net in the 15th minute while Pouguigai Dangmei and Marisibou Chawang netted one goal each in the 24th and the 29th minute respectively and handed DFC a healthy 3-0 lead.

CFC toiled hard to return into the match in the second half and it was in the 50th minute that Sachulung Phaomei pulled back a goal and make it 1-3.

Wikamang Chawang however added another goal for DFC at the stroke of an hour and put DFC clear ahead with a 4-1 lead. CFC then grabbed another goal during additional time through Johny Phaomei and finished the game 2-4.

Kamei Poukhonlung of DFC was yellow carded during the stoppage time.

KFC (Khoupum FC) will play KKFC, Keishamthong in tomorrow’s first pre-quarter final match at 7 am while GUFA, Gaipuinam will take on MKYC, Mahabali in the next match at 12.30 pm.