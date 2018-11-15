XII Zadonang Memorial Football LFC, CRYC, DYC register victory; LYC and RYC play out 1-1 draw

IMPHAL, Nov 14

Longmai FC (LFC) edged past Kekru Villa (KVYC) 2-1 while Chingmeirong (CRYC) romped past Guigailong (GYC) 4-1, Longjang (LYC) played out 1-1 draw against Ramji (RYC) and Dimdaijang (DYC) had a narrow 2-1 win over Ramgailong (RYC) in the ongoing Xllth Zadonang Memorial Football Tournament organised by Zeliangrong Football Association at THAU Sports Complex here today.

In the first match, both the team started off strongly guarding their defence effortlessly but Longmai FC (LFC) seized an opportunity in the 30th minute through K Gaisinchung to hand his team 1-0 lead till the end of the first half. In the second half, Kekru Villa (KVYC) started mounting pressure pressure from the beginning and managed to level to score 1-1 through Palmei Poupangai in the 49th minute. However, Longmai FC (LFC) had the last laughed courtesy to Nicky Kamei who added one more goal in the 60+3th minute to seal the match by 2-1 goals.

The second match was a one-sided affair as Chingmeirong (CRYC) proved much stronger team than Guigailong (GYC) riding on two goals from Levi Chawang (1′, 16′) and one goal each from R Ramkhon Chawang (47′) and Lumgai Daimei (57′) to wrap up the match by 4-1 goals. The solitary goal of Guigailong (GYC) was scored by Kamei Jordan Ganlik in the 43rd minute.

In the third march of the day, Longjang (LYC) played out 1-1 draw against Ramji (RYC) in an evenly constested match. Ch- kachalakbou of Longjang (LYC) opened the score in the 43rd minute while Lanchalung Pamei of Ramji (RYC) equalised it in the 53re minute.

In the last match of the day, Dimdaijang (DYC) managed to pull out a victory by a narrow margin of 2-1 goals over Ramgailong (RYC). The successful goal scorers of Dimdaijang (DYC) are Kameilan Benjamin (38′) and Meihuanlung Thaimei (47′) while Boniface Phaomei scored the lone goal in the 46th minute for Ramgailong (RYC).

Tomorrow’s match

Morning: Chuangphun (CFC) vs Namdunlong (NYC) at 7 am; Lubanglong (LYC) vs Duigaipangjang (DFC) at 8.30 am.

Evening: Ariang (AYC) vs Mahabali (MKYC) at 1 pm and Shangji (SFC) vs Gaipuinam (GUFA) at 2.30 pm.